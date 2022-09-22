NFL World Reacts To Concerning Micah Parsons News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Nothing appears to be capable of stopping Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons so far this season.

Well, other than a cold...

According to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, the team's star pass rusher will miss practice on Thursday, as he's dealing with a common cold.

Of course, thanks to the pandemic, a common cold is a bit more concerning than normal in Parsons' case. Hopefully he'll be good to go by Monday night, when the Cowboys face the Giants in New York.

Cowboys fans are hoping it's something very minor.

"He can have my upper respiratory system," one fan joked on social media.

"the only thing that can slow down @MicahhParsons11 is god himself," another fan joked.

"Man literally works so hard that God had to step in and give him a cold. Insane," one fan added.

Others are predicting a Michael Jordan-esque game on Monday evening in New York.

"Flu Game incoming. 4+ sacks and a turnover," one fan added.

The Cowboys and the Giants are set to meet on Monday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.