NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots Injury News

The New England Patriots are dealing with a concerning injury situation heading into the 2022 regular season.

Patriots running back James White, who's entering his ninth NFL season, is still not 100 percent.

White is still feeling the effects of a hip injury.

"Veteran running back James White (right hip) was still walking with what appeared to be an uncomfortable gait following a community appearance Wednesday. He is among the rehabbing players scheduled to report to training camp next week, where it should become clearer how close he is to possibly returning," ESPN reported.

That doesn't sound good.

"Not ready to see him go. Loved his play style," one fan tweeted.

"That’s why we drafted two RBs Harris might get traded (I hope not) too," one fan added.

"Man my favorite doesn’t have anything to prove but I want him to be at peace," one fan wrote.

Hopefully we'll see White back on the field at some point in 2022.