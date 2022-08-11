NFL World Reacts To Concerning Seahawks Injury News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Rashaad Penny could finally capture a starting job in his fifth NFL season if he stays healthy.

That's proven to be a big "if" over the course of his career.

The Seattle Seahawks running back has played 37 games over four seasons. Slated to assume a bigger role following Chris Carson's retirement, Penny is experiencing a slight setback.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Penny isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game because he's "feeling a little bit of groin tightness."

Carroll said it's only a minor injury for the 26-year-old, who ended the 2021 season with 671 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his final five games. Fans are nevertheless already handing the featured role to rookie Kenneth Walker.

Drafting Walker with the No. 41 pick raised some eyebrows, but it makes more sense in light of Carson's retirement.

Even if Penny is a full go to start the season, he's far from a lock to last 17 games without getting banged up. A committee may also make sense to keep him fresh.

Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, Carroll said Walker "could play all three downs and we'd feel comfortable with it." The newcomer could at least carve out a meaningful role besides Penny with an impressive preseason.