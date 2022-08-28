NFL World Reacts To Concerning T.J. Watt News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates sacking Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are currently holding their breath with T.J. Watt.

The Steelers' star pass rusher has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a knee injury.

The severity of the knee injury is unclear - and it's just the preseason, so perhaps Pittsburgh is being extra cautious - but it's not promising news.

Understandably, people are worried.

"Why I didn’t need to see starters last night," one fan said.

"Hope Watt is alright. Without him, the Steelers are in dire straits," one fan added.

"Everyone still mad that we went 0-3 in the preseason? This is why you don’t play starters," another fan added.

Watt is one of two key Steelers players ruled out of Sunday's preseason finale.

Watt has been the league's best pass rusher - by far - since the start of the 2019 season. He's a ways ahead of everyone else in the sack total rankings.

The Steelers will likely have more on T.J. Watt's injury status following Sunday's game.