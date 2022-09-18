NFL World Reacts To Concerning Tom Brady Marriage News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

More details continue to emerge from the relationship situation between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Brady and Bundchen, who have been married for more than a decade, appear to be hitting a rough, concerning patch in their relationship.

According to reports, Brady and Bundchen have been living separately for more than a month.

"The situation between Tom Brady and Gisele is reportedly so bad the famous couple is currently living apart from one another in separate houses after TB12's return to the football field has caused a rift at home," TMZ reports.

Fans continue to hope for the best for Tom and Gisele.

"Football gave him 7 rings in 23 years, she only gave him one," one fan joked.

"Apparently they have a rift over her returning to her career after so many years and he decided to go back to football," one fan suggested.

"Football shouldn’t be that serious for someone that has zero to prove , just go home mahn," one fan added.

Gisele did break her social media silence last Sunday night before the Bucs at Cowboys game.

Best of luck moving forward to Tom and Gisele.