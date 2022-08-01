NFL World Reacts To Concerning Tyrann Mathieu News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Sydni Russell and Tyrann Mathieu attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are currently without defensive back Tyrann Mathieu due to personal reasons.

It's unclear when he will return.

Mathieu, who starred collegiately at LSU, missed the first week of Saints training camp.

"Initially, there was hope that Tyrann Mathieu would be able to rejoin the Saints this week after missing Week 1 of camp for personal reasons. Those expectations diminished over the weekend. Head coach Dennis Allen said today there is no timetable for the veteran safety's return," Jeff Duncan reports.

Hopefully it's nothing too serious.

