NFL World Reacts To Controversial 'America's Team' Pick

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of the Los Angeles Rams sideline during the national anthem before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have been coined "America's Team" for decades. However, FS1's Colin Cowherd thinks it's time to reevaluate which team really deserves the nickname.

From Cowherd's perspective, that label now belongs to the Los Angeles Rams.

"I am today declaring the Rams the new America's Team," Cowherd said on Tuesday. "They're the most rated, duplicated and copied franchise. Never in cap hell."

One Super Bowl and they're now "America's Team," per Cowherd. Talk about an overreaction.

Between Cowherd's love for the USC Trojans and now Los Angeles Rams, his California-colored glasses are getting a bit obnoxious these days.

"Collin is dialed in on California," one fan said.

"1 SB later and they’re America’s team," a fan wrote with laughing emojis.

"Again I say…recency bias. If we’re going off of this, the Chiefs have almost as much claim to that term as anyone. Unless it’s always the last team that won it, right?," one fan tweeted.

"How can they be America’s Team with no fans? Another bad Colin take, but that doesn’t surprise anyone," a fan wrote.

Doesn't "America's Team" have to have fans? That's the whole reason the Cowboys got the nickname in the first place.

The Rams aren't America's Team. Let's stop with that nonsense.