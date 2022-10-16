NFL World Reacts To Controversial Brent Musburger News

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary football announcer Brent Musburger went viral on social media this week for a controversial statement on his moment with Katherine Webb several years ago.

Back in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, Musburger's comment on Webb, who was dating Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, went viral on social media.

Musburger essentially said that it's pretty good to be the quarterback at Alabama when you're dating someone who looks like Webb.

Musburger's comments on Webb went viral, as did the girlfriend of the Alabama quarterback.

This week, Musburger reflected on them.

"Brent Musburger blames ‘woke journalists’ for villainizing his ogling over Katherine Webb," Awful Announcing writes.

“Coach Kelly, who I know very well, now down at LSU having left Notre Dame,” Musburger said. “I still tease him when he got blown out by Alabama in the national championship game, I took all the heat off him because I called a beauty queen beautiful. I was the villain that night in the eyes of the media, especially the woke journalists in some of the papers around the country."

“And, I say, ‘Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’ And he laughs. He’s a good old politician. We’ll see what he does.”

Is Musburger right?

"He faced no consequences and his comments in real time were weird and creepy. But sure, the "woke mob" really got him," one fan wrote.

"This is like Marv Albert randomly bringing up that he bit someone. Just lay low, dude," one fan added.

"Why on earth would you bring this up like a decade after it happened," one fan wrote.

Webb, meanwhile, ended up marrying McCarron.

The NFL couple is currently enjoying the married life.