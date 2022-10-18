NFL World Reacts To Controversial Broncos Injury News

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos can't even escape injuries off the playing field.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL during Monday's night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Patrick landed awkwardly while attempting to avoid a collision with a media member on the sideline.

"I was very disturbed about how the injury occurred with the carpet being on the sideline like that," Patrick's agent, Lamont Smith, told Pelissero. "His cleat got lodged in the carpet trying to avoid the media person."

The NFL world feels terrible for Patrick, who is out for the season.

Others criticized the NFL for allowing so many people on the sideline, some of whom stay too close to the action.

Patrick, who started one of a dozen games with Denver last season, played all but two of his snaps on special teams this season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that Patrick is already the fifth Broncos player to tear his ACL this year.

The incident is a truly unfortunate way for Patrick's season to end. Perhaps it will cause the NFL to put more consideration into sideline safety.