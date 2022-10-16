NFL World Reacts To Controversial Coaching Decision News

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns fans have been pushing hard for a change at defensive coordinator this season.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods might be on the hot seat, as Cleveland's defense has really disappointed through the season's first month-plus.

It sounds like no changes are coming, though.

According to a report, the Browns have decided that they don't want to make an in-season change.

"Browns reportedly don’t want to make a change at DC during the season…. I’m just not quite sure how you can keep allowing this type of play," Braid Stainrbook tweeted.

Fans aren't happy.

"Getting picked apart by a 3rd string QB. Woods has to go," one fan wrote.

"Defense was supposed to be the strength of this team. Disaster," another fan wrote.

"They should change everything. Both sides are pathetic today," one fan added.

"Whole staff needs fired after the season then. Make Sean Payton an offer he can’t refuse," one fan wrote.

The Browns are currently losing to the Patriots.

The game is airing on CBS.