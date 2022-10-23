NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter.

But should the Cowboys have had the ball?

Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass.

But did Diggs catch the ball?

The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling on Sunday afternoon.

CBS announcer Tony Romo believes the referees missed it, as he thinks that Diggs dropped the ball.

Many fans agree.

"He was beat, got lucky it was a terrible under throw. Also that hit the ground," one fan wrote.

"I’m not a hater but the ball hit the ground if this wasn’t the Cowboys it would’ve been overturned," one fan added.

"He is very good but there he was beaten by the receiver and the ball was way underthrown, if I’m not mistaken," another fan wrote.

The Cowboys and the Lions are currently playing on CBS.