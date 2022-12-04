NFL World Reacts To Controversial Deshaun Watson Report

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson will make his Cleveland Browns debut on Sunday afternoon.

The former Houston Texans quarterback, who was suspended for 11 games following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, will be facing his old team.

Watson has reportedly shown good "progress" according to a report on Sunday.

"Deshaun Watson has made what NFL and NFLPA experts have described as "signs of progress" during his mandatory treatment program, per sources," Schefter reported.

Unsurprisingly, that report is sparking plenty of reactions.

"The first step in any kind of meaningful progress for a sex offender would be admitting what he did. Until he does that, I do not believe he has made progress," one fan wrote.

"He can’t publicly do that until all his cases are resolved. There are still two open cases, I believe," another fan wrote.

"Listen, he's making progress, so while he may not be asking directly, he's still hinting at it pretty strongly...." another fan suggested.

"Cool now tell me what the victims think about how he's progressing? Oh, let me guess, they're not part of the process? And you're tweeting this at 4AM on purpose in part due to this? Nice," another fan wrote.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his team scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Watson and the Browns are set to take on the Texans at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.