NFL World Reacts To Controversial Head Coach Rankings

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pro Football Focus recently released its head coach rankings for the 2022 season. Let's just say it'll spark a few debates over the next few days.

For starters, Pro Football Focus has Bill Belichick as the No. 1 head coach in the league. Obviously, there aren't many fans that are going to have an issue with that.

The real issue is the rankings go sideways once it hits the No. 4 spot. As of now, PFF has Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury ranked fourth. That's a bit of a stretch at the moment.

Another egregious mistake is that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't crack the top 10. He's coming off a Super Bowl win and has been a consistent winner for the past few years.

Ever since this list surfaced on Twitter, fans have been very critical of it.

Fans are unsure how the two head coaches from this year's Super Bowl, Sean McVay and Zac Taylor, were out of the top 10.

Others are still trying to figure out how Kingsbury cracked the top five.

McVay isn't the only notable head coach who was snubbed from the top 10. Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills also deserve some recognition.

Additionally, some fans have pointed out that Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is ranked too high.

It'll be fun to revisit this list after the 2022 season is over.