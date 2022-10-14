NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: John Elway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Denver Broncos, looks on as players warm up before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview.

Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell.

“We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me that he’s having good success up there,” Elway said of O’Connell. “He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go. So I was glad to see that he got an opportunity, and I’m glad to see he’s having the success he’s having because he gave a great interview with us.”

NFL fans took to social media to weigh in. Some are criticizing Elway for his comments, while others believe that his comments are being overstated.

"Old Johnny always stoking his own ego!!" one fan wrote.

"Love Elway but he should have hired Kyle Shanahan," one fan added.

"Again more proof to what I was saying. S--- if you guys need to have a zoom call reach out," one fan added.

The Broncos have been one of the NFL's most disappointing teams so far this season.

Denver is 2-3 on the year.