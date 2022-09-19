NFL World Reacts To Controversial Justin Fields News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears fans aren't loving a controversial postgame quote from quarterback Justin Fields.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star made it clear to the fan base that it hurts in the locker room following losses. However, Fields' choice of words could've been better.

“It hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans… They aren’t putting in any work.”

Bears fans aren't loving it.

Oh boy.

"This kid sounds so damn stupid. I’ve hitched my wagon to this garbage franchise for almost 30 years now. I think I may finally be done," one fan tweeted.

"Cringeeeeeeee," another fan added.

"I’m a firm defender of fans being a part of the team, but he’s right. We buy merchandise, watch the games, etc. to support the team but, at the end of the day, we don’t lift a finger and these guys dedicate their lives to playing," another fan added.

The Bears dropped to 1-1 on the season following Sunday night's loss to the Packers.