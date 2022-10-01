NFL World Reacts To Controversial LeSean McCoy News

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

LeSean McCoy has been letting his opinions out about the NFL ever since his playing days ended.

This week, McCoy set his sights on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who he called "trash" during the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast.

"He's trash. Overhyped. Overrated," McCoy said, via CBS Sports. "He plays like a high school player. Runs around, runs backward, he does a circle, the ballerina circle, then goes left, goes right, turns all the way around again, then looks for a wide receiver. That's not how you play quarterback."

McCoy's words have elicited a slew of reactions, with some agreeing with the former star and others thinking he's being too harsh.

McCoy also criticized his former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy this week, following Bieniemy's sideline disagreement with Patrick Mahomes last Sunday.

“All bieniemy does is argue wit the players .. KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT passing or PLAY CALLING,” McCoy commented under B/R Gridiron’s video of the conflict.

Bieniemy is a favorite target of Shady. We'll see if he reups on his Kyler criticism at some point this season as well.