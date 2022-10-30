NFL World Reacts To Controversial Michael Wilbon News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 11: Michael Wilbon of ESPN looks on during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors at Wells Fargo Center on December 11, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Longtime ESPN host Michael Wilbon is trending on social media for what he said about D.J. Moore.

The Panthers lost to the Falcons in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Carolina tied the game late with a big touchdown to Moore, but the extra point was missed, following a player misconduct penalty by Moore after the touchdown.

Wilbon ripped Moore.

"DJ Moore is an idiot…talented and clutch and on this afternoon and in this instance a self-indulgent idiot," Wilbon tweeted.

Oh boy...

"Kicker could’ve just made it too," one fan wrote.

"Of course Wilbon blames DJ moore lmao but not the kicker," another fan wrote.

"The comments…" one fan added.

"That's a strong comment.. I see why athletes snap on the media... Who can't do half of what they can lol.. Idiot is a strong word!" one fan wrote.

"Idiot?? Lol man the man showed some emotion after making a big play. He made a mistake that’s all," one fan wrote.

The Falcons improved to 4-4 on the season with the win on Sunday, reaching first place in the NFC South.