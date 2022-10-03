NFL World Reacts To Controversial Packers Fan News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A controversial debate is swirling on social media regarding Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field.

On Sunday, many Packers veterans weren't happy with fans being too loud when Green Bay had the ball on offense.

"Mind-blowing that Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari and others still have to tell the crowd to stop making so much noise on a fourth and 3 when you’re about to try and get the other team to jump," one Packers reporter tweeted.

The tweet has sparked a debate on Twitter.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"This is a joke right," one fan wrote. "Like a bit or something?"

"Being at the game yesterday…it’s absolutely ridiculous," another fan wrote.

"Football is such an unserious sport lmao," another fan added on social media.

Many Packers fans seem to be blaming the "Milwaukee" crowd, which is adding another dimension to the debate.

"Packer fans blaming *the milwaukee crowd* just cracks me up," one fan wrote.

The Packers got the win on Sunday, defeating the Patriots in overtime on a game-winning field goal.