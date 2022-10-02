NFL World Reacts To Controversial Patrick Mahomes Family News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes' family is sparking a bit of a controversy on social media this week.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, blasted the local newspaper for their letter to the editor column.

In the column, which was written by a reader, not a staff member, Patrick Mahomes was heavily criticized.

"He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the column reads.

The wife of the Chiefs quarterback is furious.

"Y’all are extremely ignorant for this. Kansas City doesn’t do this to it’s people, what a joke you guys are," she wrote.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the controversial news.

"insecure much?" one fan wrote.

"Letter. To. The. Editor,' one fan added.

"do you not realize that was not written by the KC Star merely sent to them?" one fan added.

"I get the criticism stings. But then, rough (even baseless) opinions among sports fans aren't new. One idea: Folks welcome to write us new letters saying why the first writer was wrong," another fan wrote.

"It's not the media's job to only say nice things about athletes, true or not," one fan added.

The Chiefs, 2-1 on the season, are set to take on the Bucs on Sunday night.