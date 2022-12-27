NFL World Reacts To Controversial Punishment Decision

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James got ejected following a brutal hit on Monday Night Football.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league won't suspend James for a violent hit that led Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dulin to miss the rest of the game. He struck Dulin's head and neck area with the crown of his helmet.

However, the league may fine James.

NFL fans are torn over the decision. While some wanted further discipline, others don't think the All-Pro should have even gotten tossed from Monday night's playoff-clinching victory.

The NFL won't suspend James, but he might not play this Sunday anyway. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed after the game that James entered the concussion protocol.

James recently received his third Pro Bowl nod amid a season with 109 tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions. While the Chargers cruised to a 20-3 victory at Indianapolis without him, they'll need the 26-year-old to make noise in the playoffs.

Since the Chargers are locked into a wild-card spot, there's a strong possibility James won't play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.