NFL World Reacts To Controversial Roughing The Passer Call

For the second straight week, NFL fans are questioning a roughing the passer penalty on Monday night.

During the Week 6 game, Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb got a 15-yard personal foul for roughing Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. While he hit Herbert high, Chubb pulled up and made an effort to keep him upright.

It's deja vu with the NFL world questioning a roughing the passer call on Twitter.

"Make roughing the passer reviewable," former quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote.

"Bradley Chubb is in absolute disbelief after that roughing the passer call," Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla said. "For very good reason."

"Honestly, I don’t even understand roughing the passer anymore," FOX radio host Colin Cowherd said.

"Roughing the passer is the new pass interference," NBC fantasy guru Matthew Berry declared. "It’s called wildly differently every game."

"I didn’t think it was possible but they keep calling worse roughing the passer penalties," former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz said.

A questionable call on Grady Jarrett ignited vitriol toward roughing penalties in Week 5. Then Chris Jones got called for roughing on what seemed like a clean sack and fumble recovery last Monday night.

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly plan on revisiting a proposal to make personal fouls reviewable that was unanimously rejected last year. However, the league has no intentions of loosening its guidelines for protecting quarterbacks this season.

Monday night's latest controversial call will keep the conversation alive for at least another week.