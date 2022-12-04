NFL World Reacts To Controversial Thanksgiving Punishment

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL World isn't very happy with the Thanksgiving Day punishment decision.

Multiple Cowboys players were fined for jumping into the Salvation Army basket after scoring a touchdown on Thanksgiving Day.

All of the Cowboys tight ends jumped into the bucket after scoring a touchdown against the Giants. Dallas fans - and the rest of the NFL - aren't too happy with the punishment call.

"The NFL fined #Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army bucket. Prescott said teammates would cover any fines," Tom Pelissero reported.

NFL fans think it's too extreme.

"Actual No Fun League moment that’s so wild," one fan wrote.

"This is a bad move from the NFL.They had a harmless celebration that brought more awareness to the Salvation Army cause. This is nonsense," one fan added.

"Perhaps the @NFL could use and plan kettle celebrations to raise awareness and encourage charity donations instead of fining players and lining their own greedy pockets. Give the fines to charity you greedy a----- organization. This celebration was great and your know it," another fan added.

"Fining guys for raising awareness for charity during the holiday season. Class act," another fan wrote.

The Cowboys beat the Giants on Thanksgiving Day at home in Dallas. Mike McCarthy's team is set to take on the Colts on Sunday night.