NFL World Reacts To Controversial Top 5 Quarterbacks List

We’ve seen some outrageous takes on ESPN’s “First Take” over the years, but Sam Acho’s top five quarterbacks list today is up there on the list.

Acho, who played linebacker in the NFL from 2011-19, was debating this morning with former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas when he dropped his updated quarterback rankings. His top five, in order, consisted of Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow.

Conspicuously absent from the list was Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. Now, not ranking Mahomes as the top quarterback in the NFL is somewhat defensible, if you decide to still put Aaron Rodgers in that spot.

Not listing Mahomes in your top five though is certifiably insane. As a result, Acho is getting absolutely roasted, and rightfully so.

On First Take, Sam Acho had a top 5 QBs list that excluded Mahomes (Allen, Herbert, Stafford, Rodgers, and Burrow) Harry Douglas handled about as well as one could. pic.twitter.com/p6iBloyLOG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 17, 2022

Look, we understand that saying controversial stuff is the point of being on these shows, and the Acho brothers –Sam and Emmanuel, who is on FS1–have mastered that skill.

However, not putting Mahomes in your top five just defies all credulity. You’re not being edgy; you’re being irrational and stupid, and shouldn’t be taken remotely seriously as a result.