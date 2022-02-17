The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Top 5 Quarterbacks List

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on SundayKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We’ve seen some outrageous takes on ESPN’s “First Take” over the years, but Sam Acho’s top five quarterbacks list today is up there on the list.

Acho, who played linebacker in the NFL from 2011-19, was debating this morning with former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas when he dropped his updated quarterback rankings. His top five, in order, consisted of Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow.

Conspicuously absent from the list was Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. Now, not ranking Mahomes as the top quarterback in the NFL is somewhat defensible, if you decide to still put Aaron Rodgers in that spot.

Not listing Mahomes in your top five though is certifiably insane. As a result, Acho is getting absolutely roasted, and rightfully so.

Look, we understand that saying controversial stuff is the point of being on these shows, and the Acho brothers –Sam and Emmanuel, who is on FS1–have mastered that skill.

However, not putting Mahomes in your top five just defies all credulity. You’re not being edgy; you’re being irrational and stupid, and shouldn’t be taken remotely seriously as a result.

