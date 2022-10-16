NFL World Reacts To Controversial Troy Vincent News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Former NFL player, Troy Vincent speaks onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

NFL executive vice president of officiating Troy Vincent made waves with his comments on Sunday morning.

Essentially, the former NFL player turned league executive is standing by the controversial roughing the passer penalty calls.

“We support those calls," Vincent said on ESPN this morning.

Vincent said the league needs to protect its quarterbacks.

“If you don’t have a quarterback, you don’t have a chance to win,” Vincent said.

NFL fans, though, aren't very happy with the explanation.

"F--- Troy Vincent and the NFL! The fact they won’t admit there’s an issue w/the Roughing the passer calls is exactly the problem right now. It’s ruining the game," one fan wrote.

"Troy Vincent on ESPN shilling for the NFL and the refs is disgusting. Dude saying they support the roughing the passer flags," another fan wrote.

Protecting the quarterbacks is important, but it's clear that some calls were missed last week.

It should be OK to admit that.