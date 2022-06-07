NFL World Reacts To Cool Joe Burrow Practice Video

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow might actually be the coolest person on the planet.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback spent time signing autographs for every kid who was waiting outside the team's practice on Tuesday.

"Burrow signed and stopped for pictures with every kid waiting outside of #Bengals practice," Joe Danneman tweeted.

Well done, Joe.

Burrow and the Bengals are trying to build on an incredible 2021-22 season which saw them fall to the Rams in the Super Bowl.

As long as Burrow stays healthy, the Bengals should be dangerous in the AFC this upcoming season.

The key for the Bengals will be starting fast to start the year.

“We need to start stronger this year," Burrow said. "As an offense, we kind of just skidded at that beginning part when we weren’t quite doing all the things we needed to do to win those games that we expected to win. Just going into this year, I just expect to be a more refined, more technical offense that really maintains the explosiveness and efficiency throughout the entire year.”

Bengals fans are expecting big things out of the third-year quarterback.