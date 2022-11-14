NFL World Reacts To Cooper Kupp Injury News, 'Doesn't Look Good'

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The National Football League appears to have lost one of its best wide receivers to injury.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an injury against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Kupp did not return to the contest.

Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay had a troubling update.

“I just know it didn’t look good, it didn’t sound good.”

Yikes.

The NFL World is understandably concerned following this troubling news.

"I’m about to cry man… Coop didn’t deserve it," one fan wrote.

"They ran his body into the ground," another fan added.

"You hate to see one of the best WRs in the league sidelined. Substantial news for the Lions as they own LA’s 1st round draft pick (which is currently at #7)," another fan added.

"Hope it’s nothing serious. He’s been such a joy to watch," one fan added.

Kupp had previously voiced his concerns with turf fields.

"I believe that we -- and all teams -- should be playing on grass. This is an age-old issue, and I believe the time to address the problem is now! Let's have the conversation," Kupp wrote.

Kupp and the Rams, meanwhile, dropped to 3-6 on the season following Sunday's loss.