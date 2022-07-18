NFL World Reacts To Cooper Kupp's Madden Rating

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cooper Kupp had an essentially flawless 2022 season. While Madden NFL 23 rewarded him with a nearly perfect rating, fans don't think 98 is good enough.

The iconic video game released its top-rated wide receivers Monday. Kupp ranks second behind Davante Adams, the only wideout to join the elusive "99 Club."

Countless onlookers believe Kupp deserved that one missing point after leading the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16) last season. The AP Offensive Player of the Year then added 478 receiving yards and six touchdowns in four playoff victories for the Los Angeles Rams en route to earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

That's a 99-worthy resume in the eyes of most fans.

However, one observer made the case for rating Adams ahead of Kupp.

One point in a video game rating hardly matters in the grand scheme of life. Players will still be able to dominate on the virtual gridiron with the former third-round pick.

Yet Madden gamers, and the NFL world at large, views a 99 rating as the ultimate badge of honor. Only five players, including Adams, received the special recognition last year.

Kupp is coming off a year worthy of a 99 distinction, but perhaps Madden developers want to see him do it again before assigning a perfect rating.