NFL World Reacts To Cooper Kupp's Recovery Timeline

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cooper Kupp may not play again this season.

The Los Angeles Rams placed their star wide receiver on the injured reserve with a high ankle sprain earlier this week. Despite initial optimism of him returning later this year, an updated timeline places doubt over that possibility.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kupp is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing tightrope surgery. This Sunday is the first of eight weeks remaining in the 2022 season.

Rams fans holding out hope of a rebound are giving up on their season in light of this news.

Now 3-6 after losing their last three games, the Rams may not have anything left to play for by the time Kupp can return. It won't make much sense to bring back the Super Bowl MVP in January if they're eliminated from playoff contention.

Kupp is an immense loss for an underachieving Rams offense. The 29-year-old accrued 812 receiving yards in nine games before leaving last weekend's game; all other Rams wide receivers have combined for 692.

The defending champions must find a way to stay alive without Kupp, starting with Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints.