NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush's Performance Tonight

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cooper Rush did a really nice job leading the Dallas Cowboys to four straight wins in place of an injured Dak Prescott.

His time leading the Cowboys needs to end, though.

The Cowboys are currently trailing the Eagles, 17-0, in the first half of Sunday night's game. Rush has already thrown two interceptions in the contest.

It's clear that the Cowboys are missing Prescott on Sunday night.

"I’ll never forget the Cooper Rush > Dak segments on the radio and tv," one fan wrote.

"Just checking back in to see how the “Cowboys should bench Dak Prescott for Cooper Rush” people are doing," another fan wrote.

"If you are reading this tweet never compare Cooper Rush to Dak Prescott again in your lifetime," one fan added.

"So, do some people still want Cooper Rush over a healthy Dak Prescott, or....?" one fan added.

Barring a big comeback on Sunday night, the Cowboys will fall to 4-2 on the season.

With Dak Prescott missing five of those games, that's a pretty good mark.

It's time for him to come back, though.