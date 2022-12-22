NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Announcement

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders announced some big news on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the Cowboys' top cheerleaders is heading to the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl isn't just for NFL players and coaches. The league's best cheerleaders will head to the Pro Bowl, as well.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders revealed their selection for the 2023 Pro Bowl game.

"Verified Kelcey is #ProBowl bound! We can't wait to see her represent in Vegas! ✨🎰🃏 @kendrascott | #ProBowl2023," the Cowboys announced.

Cowboys fans are pretty excited.

"You deserve this @kelcey_w! Our team is so blessed to have you!" one fan wrote.

"Proud of my sis @kelcey_w 💗," another fan wrote.

"Go @kelcey_w!!! 🫶🏼✨ so proud of you!!🤍🤍" another fan added.

"Legends!!!" one fan added.

"Way to go Kelsey! You are such a class act and an amazing dancer," one fan added.

The Cowboys will probably be very well represented at the Pro Bowl this year.

Dallas, meanwhile, is set to take on Philadelphia on Christmas Eve.