NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Video
The Dallas Cowboys have some of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports. So, too, do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
But the legendary cheerleading unit looked a bit different over the weekend.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral on social media for their Halloween-themed outfit on Sunday.
Dallas' cheerleaders donned a new look for the Halloween weekend game. The Cowboys crushed the Bears to improve to 6-2 on the season.
"Happy Halloween 🎃🎪👻💀."
It's a pretty special look from the Cowboys cheerleaders on Halloween.
"America’s sweethearts or americas queens?🔥" one fan wondered.
"gorgeous ghouls!! 👻," another fan added.
"This. Is. EPIC," one fan added.
"🙌🙌🙌," one fan wrote.
We'll have to see if the Cowboys cheerleaders bust out a special look for the playoffs later in the year.
Dallas improved to 6-2 on the season with Sunday's big victory.