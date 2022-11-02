NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Halloween Video

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have some of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports. So, too, do the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

But the legendary cheerleading unit looked a bit different over the weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral on social media for their Halloween-themed outfit on Sunday.

Dallas' cheerleaders donned a new look for the Halloween weekend game. The Cowboys crushed the Bears to improve to 6-2 on the season.

It's a pretty special look from the Cowboys cheerleaders on Halloween.

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We'll have to see if the Cowboys cheerleaders bust out a special look for the playoffs later in the year.

Dallas improved to 6-2 on the season with Sunday's big victory.