NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Holiday Outfit
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are getting into the holiday spirit.
This week, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be rocking their special Christmas-themed outfits on "Sunday Night Football" against the Indianapolis Colts.
Dallas and Indianapolis are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.
Now that's a Christmas-themed outfit.
"Wow! The prettiest Santa's Helpers!♥️🎅🎄🧑🎄🤶🔥 #CanadianFan🇨🇦" one fan wrote.
"Santa’s beautiful helpers!" another fan wrote.
"Spectacular smiles🔥" another fan wrote.
"My fav Santa babies!!!🤶🏻" another fan wrote on social media.
The game will air on NBC.