NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Holiday Outfit

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are getting into the holiday spirit.

This week, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be rocking their special Christmas-themed outfits on "Sunday Night Football" against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dallas and Indianapolis are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

Now that's a Christmas-themed outfit.

"Wow! The prettiest Santa's Helpers!♥️🎅🎄🧑‍🎄🤶🔥 #CanadianFan🇨🇦" one fan wrote.

"Santa’s beautiful helpers!" another fan wrote.

"Spectacular smiles🔥" another fan wrote.

"My fav Santa babies!!!🤶🏻" another fan wrote on social media.

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The game will air on NBC.