NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Christmas is almost here.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play on Christmas Eve, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas' cheerleaders are ready for the holidays.

This week, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader went viral for her holiday-themed outfit.

Cowboys fans are liking it.

"*adds to Christmas list*" one fan wrote.

"GLOWING!🤩," one fan added.

"So stunning!!!" another fan added on social media.

"Wowwwww 😍😍😍😍 I heard dat too!!!! And tonight! Better be there!" another fan wrote.

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform in Christmas costumes during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 23, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be off this week, as the team is in Jacksonville.

But they'll be back on the sidelines against the Eagles on Christmas Eve.