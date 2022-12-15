NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Photo
Christmas is almost here.
The Dallas Cowboys are set to play on Christmas Eve, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas' cheerleaders are ready for the holidays.
This week, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader went viral for her holiday-themed outfit.
Cowboys fans are liking it.
"*adds to Christmas list*" one fan wrote.
"GLOWING!🤩," one fan added.
"So stunning!!!" another fan added on social media.
"Wowwwww 😍😍😍😍 I heard dat too!!!! And tonight! Better be there!" another fan wrote.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be off this week, as the team is in Jacksonville.
But they'll be back on the sidelines against the Eagles on Christmas Eve.