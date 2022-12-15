Skip to main content
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Christmas is almost here.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to play on Christmas Eve, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas' cheerleaders are ready for the holidays.

This week, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader went viral for her holiday-themed outfit.

Cowboys fans are liking it.

"*adds to Christmas list*" one fan wrote.

"GLOWING!🤩," one fan added.

"So stunning!!!" another fan added on social media.

"Wowwwww 😍😍😍😍 I heard dat too!!!! And tonight! Better be there!" another fan wrote.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform on Christmas.

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform in Christmas costumes during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 23, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be off this week, as the team is in Jacksonville.

But they'll be back on the sidelines against the Eagles on Christmas Eve.