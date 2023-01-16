NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Video

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for Monday night.

Dallas, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on No. 4 seed Tampa Bay on Monday evening, in the final game of the league's Wild Card round.

It should be a fun one.

The Cowboys cheerleaders won't be in attendance for the road game, but they'll be cheering the team on from back home in Dallas.

"Check out our performance at Miller Lite® House TOMORROW as we cheer on the #DallasCowboys as they head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers!⁣" they announced.

Fans are excited.

"An absolute STAR 👏," one fan wrote.

"Wait I was not ready for this 😍," one fan added.

"Love this outfit!," another fan wrote.

"DCC Chandi is always so beautiful! 😍" one fan added on social media.

The Cowboys and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on ESPN.