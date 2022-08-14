NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month.

It was pretty emotional.

"First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote.

Cowboys fans are loving it.

"Time for Ashlee to get the spotlight she deserves!" one fan wrote.

"OMG IS VICTORIA BACK!!!!!!!!" another fan added.

"SO SO EXCITED FOR THIS YEAR!! Proud of you sister!!" another fan added.

"OMG!!!!! I am so proud of you Soph! Love you more than you know and I’m so excited to watch you on the field this season!" another fan wrote.

The Cowboys are set to open the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Bucs.