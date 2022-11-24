NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader's Message
A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader is getting into the trash talk spirit on Thursday.
The Cowboys are set to take on the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff between Dallas and New York is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on Thursday afternoon.
Ahead of kickoff, one Cowboys cheerleader is doing some trash talk against the Giants.
"Happy Thanksgiving Y’all!! Shake those Turkey feathers for a giant Cowboys win today 🦃🏈," Claire wrote.
Well played, Claire.
Cowboys fans are enjoying the pregame trash talk from the prominent cheerleader.
"❤️❤️❤️best of the best!!," one fan wrote.
"A BOMBSHELL 😍," one fan added.
"AYEEEEE 🔥," one fan added on social media.
"QUEEN," another fan wrote.
It should be a special day for the Cowboys cheerleaders, as well. They'll be performing alongside the Jonas Brothers at halftime on Thursday.
The game will be airing on FOX.