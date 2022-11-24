NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader's Message

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader is getting into the trash talk spirit on Thursday.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff between Dallas and New York is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of kickoff, one Cowboys cheerleader is doing some trash talk against the Giants.

"Happy Thanksgiving Y’all!! Shake those Turkey feathers for a giant Cowboys win today 🦃🏈," Claire wrote.

Well played, Claire.

Cowboys fans are enjoying the pregame trash talk from the prominent cheerleader.

"❤️❤️❤️best of the best!!," one fan wrote.

"A BOMBSHELL 😍," one fan added.

"AYEEEEE 🔥," one fan added on social media.

"QUEEN," another fan wrote.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders perform before a game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 49-29. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It should be a special day for the Cowboys cheerleaders, as well. They'll be performing alongside the Jonas Brothers at halftime on Thursday.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be airing on FOX.