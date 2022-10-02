NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader's Sunday Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for game day.

Sunday afternoon, the 2-1 Cowboys are set to host the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cooper Rush will look to lead the Cowboys to their third straight win of the regular season. It could be Rush's final start of the year, as Dak Prescott is planning to make his return to the field next Sunday afternoon against the Rams.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are certainly pumped for this afternoon's game. A photo of the Cowboys cheerleaders has gone viral on social media.

Fans can't wait for kickoff, either.

Hopefully it's a fun game day in Dallas.