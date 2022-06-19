NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Photos

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have released their iconic swimsuit calendar for the 2022 season.

Arguably the most-iconic cheerleading group in the world, the Cowboys cheerleaders shot their 2022 swimsuit calendar earlier this year.

Dallas released the first-look at the 2022 swimsuit calendar on Instagram earlier this week.

Kat, a fourth-year Cowboys cheerleader, got this year's cover.

Fans are loving it.

"AHHHHHHH WOWWW," one fan wrote.

"A QUEEN 👑 so proud of u sister," another fan admitted.

"This is a big deal!!! Congratulations," one fan added.

Kat is entering her fourth year as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. She shared some behind-the-scenes videos of her photoshoot on her Instagram account.

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar can be seen here.