NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader's Viral Photo
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have had a lot to cheer about as of late.
Dallas has been on a three-game winning streak ever since Dak Prescott went down with an injury in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.
Last weekend, the Cowboys defeated their rival Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Following the game, a Cowboys cheerleader trolled the NFC East rival on Instagram.
The Cowboys cheerleader's photo has been going viral on social media.
"well, the cowboys sure commanded the field….. #WASvsDAL #GamedayWin," she joked.
Well played, Marissa.
"You are so stunning," one fan wrote.
"PERIODDDD," another fan added.
"Guess you're a good luck charm...mighty cute one 😉 too 💜💙🤍💙🤍," another fan joked.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan added.
The Cowboys and the Rams, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.