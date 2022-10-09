NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader's Viral Photo

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have had a lot to cheer about as of late.

Dallas has been on a three-game winning streak ever since Dak Prescott went down with an injury in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Last weekend, the Cowboys defeated their rival Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Following the game, a Cowboys cheerleader trolled the NFC East rival on Instagram.

The Cowboys cheerleader's photo has been going viral on social media.

"well, the cowboys sure commanded the field….. #WASvsDAL #GamedayWin," she joked.

Well played, Marissa.

"You are so stunning," one fan wrote.

"PERIODDDD," another fan added.

"Guess you're a good luck charm...mighty cute one 😉 too 💜💙🤍💙🤍," another fan joked.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," one fan added.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 26: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks during a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Cowboys and the Rams, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.