NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process.

Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.

Jones already has Dallas fans bracing for bad news before Steele undergoes an MRI on Monday.

"Such a bummer, man," Marcus Mosher of Pro Football Focus said.

"Tough break for Steele," Chaz Wright of KODE News wrote. "The improvements he’s made the past few years have been huge."

"Terrible news," a fan said.

"Steele had a brilliant season, awful news. Thank god we signed Jason Peters," a Cowboys fan page posted.

"Season-changing injury," another fan said. "Don’t know about Peters at RT full time

Peters has played left tackle for nearly all of his potentially Hall of Fame career. Yet the NFL's second-oldest player has received limited playing time since joining the Cowboys earlier this season.

The Cowboys were poised to soon get the offensive line at full strength when star left tackle Tyron Smith returned to practice earlier this week. However, they could instead face a significant loss on the right side.