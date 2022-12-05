NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Devastating Injury Loss

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

As fun as it was for the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Indianapolis Colts into a pulp, it wasn't all good news as one of their key players suffered a serious injury.

Following the game, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones announced that it's feared starting cornerback Anthony Brown tore his Achilles in the 54-19 win over the Colts. Whether it's a full tear or something slightly less serious, Brown is done for the year.

The seventh year cornerback has started all but one game since last season. He was second on the team in passes defended with 17 of them in 2021.

Cowboys fans are lamenting how big of a loss this is for the team. Fans of the Cowboys' upcoming opponents believe that this injury will have a major impact on the games to come.

Anthony Brown was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and quickly made a name for himself in his first few seasons, missing only one game while starting 29.

Injuries limited Brown to 19 games between 2019 and 2020, but when he came back in 2021, he helped lead the Cowboys to one of their best seasons ever.

We all wish Brown a quick and full recovery.

How big of a deal will Anthony Brown's absence be for the Cowboys down this current stretch of games?