NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Free Agency Speculation

The Dallas Cowboys lost Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason and Michael Gallup might not be ready for the start of the regular season.

Dallas could probably use some veteran help at the wide receiver position.

Veteran free agent Will Fuller is getting mentioned as a potential candidate for a signing.

Cowboys fans appear to be on-board with the idea.

"Yeah they should alot of times he was Watsons go to guy. He could add great depth to the WR room. Especially since never know when Gallup goes down," one fan tweeted.

"Good opportunity with some deep threat capability. Health - hamstring is only concern," another fan admitted.

Fuller is a proven deep threat, though there are some health concerns.

Should the Cowboys take a shot?