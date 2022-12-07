NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Huge Return Today

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' offense could get even scarier when welcoming back Tyron Smith.

Smith practiced Wednesday for the first time since tearing his hamstring in August. That begins the left tackle's 21-day practice window.

"Any time Tyron Smith is on the field is a good day for the Dallas Cowboys," head coach Mike McCarthy said, per team reporter Hailey Sutton.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News posted a photo of Smith working alongside Jason Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler who joined the Cowboys early this season.

"Cowboys casually adding a Pro Bowl LT during the stretch run is very significant whenever he plays," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote of Smith's return.

Dallas fans are elated to see Smith back on the field.

Smith made seven straight Pro Bowls before a neck injury limited him to two games in 2020. He garnered another Pro Bowl nod in 2021 despite missing six games.

The Cowboys have hardly struggled without Smith. They rank seventh in rushing while ceding an NFL-low 15 sacks.

While the offensive line has remained a strength, the 31-year-old could elevate them to another gear in time for the playoffs.

Smith is unlikely to make his season debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans, but the Cowboys would love to get him back for a colossal Week 16 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.