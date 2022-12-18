NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Loss On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Uh oh, Dallas.

The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars, 40-34, on Sunday afternoon in overtime. Dallas dropped to 10-4 on the season with the defeat against Jacksonville.

Dak Prescott's final throw of the game was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

That ended the game.

While the loss ended the Cowboys' hopes of winning the NFC East (they were very slim hopes, anyway) it's still a pretty shocking loss on Sunday.

"Wow. Dak Prescott OT pick-six gives Jaguars the 40-34 win in Jacksonville. Cowboys playoff berth will need to wait. Dak's balls continue to get tipped, this one off WR Noah Brown's hands,' one fan wrote.

"No way, Jaguars," one fan added.

"THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS JUST BEAT THE COWBOYS The 2022 NFL Season has been sooo drunk all year… WHAT A 1 O’clock slate today," one fan added.

Skip Bayless, a big-time Cowboys fan, couldn't believe what his eyes saw on Sunday.

While much will be made of the loss on Sunday, ultimately, it's mostly inconsequential for the Cowboys.

They're 10-4 and pretty much locked into the No. 5 seed.