NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Performance Tonight

The Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts were in a two-point game at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

No, seriously, they were.

Now, the Cowboys are leading the Colts, 47-19, on Sunday evening. That happened fast.

Dallas is showing off its championship aspirations against Indianapolis on Sunday night.

"The Cowboys have eight games with 40 or more points since the start of last season, two more than any other team in that span. The Chiefs have six. It’s their third game with 40 this season, tied for their fourth most in a single-season in team history," ESPN's Todd Archer tweeted.

The Cowboys are set to take on the lowly Texans next weekend, too.

That one could get ugly.

"Quick update from Zeke. The Cowboys lead it, 47-19, over the Colts," Sporting News added.

Cowboys fans are pretty thrilled with the Sunday night performance.

"It’s a party at AT&T Stadium right now. This crowd is electric. Cowboys ALL OVER Indy, 47-19," one fan added.

The Cowboys will improve to 9-3 on the year with the win over the Colts on Sunday night.

Dallas will look to get to the 10-win mark next weekend against Houston.