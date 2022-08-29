NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Cut News

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback room got a bit smaller on Sunday night.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are cutting quarterback Ben DiNucci.

DiNucci, a former James Madison quarterback, started one game for the Cowboys in 2020.

"The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reports.

Fans are sad to see him go.

"Davy Crockett Stephen F Austin Ben DiNucci Texas legend," one fan joked.

"I'm still concussed from watching the game he started against the Eagles," another fan wrote.

"Best of luck to The Nooch," one fan added.

"End of an era..." one fan added.

Best of luck moving forward, Ben.