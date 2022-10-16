NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Decision News

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Dak Prescott #4 and Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Cowboys have made their Week 6 decision.

Cooper Rush will start against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Dak Prescott will remain sidelined with an injury to his hand.

The Cowboys, 4-1 on the year, are set to face the Eagles in a massive matchup on Sunday night.

"Dak Prescott, listed as questionable with a thumb injury, won't play tonight, source said. And he still must improve to be ready to practice on Wednesday. It's possible, but no sure thing," Ian Rapoport reports.

It sounds like Rush could be the quarterback for a bit longer.

Thanks to the Cowboys' four-game winning streak, they can afford to be extra patient with Prescott.

"Cooper Rush was good enough to beat the Rams and Bengals, surely he’ll be good enough to beat the Eagles. Well.. that’s what the narrative should be, right?" one fan wrote.

"Nobody thought he was actually going to play," another fan added.

"Good, Skip won’t be able to blame him for losing against the Eagles," another fan joked.

The Cowboys and the Eagles, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.