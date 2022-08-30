NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Risky Quarterback Decision

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly going outside the box when setting their 53-man roster.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are cutting backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier. Having released Ben DiNucci on Sunday night, Dak Prescott is their only active signal-caller.

It's an unconventional decision, but it's almost certainly temporary. Archer called the move "roster manipulation" and said both will likely return to the team.

Grier must clear waivers first, but Rush won't have to as a vested veteran. Archer speculated that Rush and the Cowboys could thus have an understanding in place.

Fans were nevertheless unsure of how to process the decision.

Some tried to guess who the Cowboys could add outside the organization.

Rush, who joined the team in 2017, finally got a chance to shine when leading Dallas to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Halloween. The Central Michigan alum posted 325 passing yards and two touchdowns when a strained right calf muscle sidelined Prescott.

The No. 100 pick in 2019, Grier hasn't seen any NFL action since throwing four picks in two blowout losses for the Carolina Panthers to end 2019.

Don't be surprised if Rush and/or Grier are back on the roster before the Cowboys' Week 1 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.