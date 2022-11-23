NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Sickness Report

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could be short-handed against the New York Giants on Thursday, not due to injury, but because of illness.

A sickness has been sweeping through the Dallas locker room this week. Several players are either questionable or doubtful for the game due to illness.

Tarell Basham, Dante Fowler, Jonathan Hankins, Kelvin Joseph, Neville Gallimore and Donovan Wilson could all miss the Thanksgiving Day game due to illness.

DeMarcus Lawrence is also sick, per the team, though he's dealing with a foot injury, too.

Flu season is here, that's for sure.

"Damn there must be a bug in Texas cuz almost my whole family is sick too!" one fan wrote.

"Hankins being out is going to hurt," one fan added.

"Better start eating vitamin C gummies or something," another fan added.

"GOD BLESS! Get these boys some Emergen-C & some IVs!!!" one fan added.

The Cowboys have made some roster moves due to the illness situation, too.

"The #Cowboys have elevated OT Aviante Collins and LB/DE Takk McKinley, thanks in part to so many players battling illness," Ian Rapoport reports.

The Cowboys and the Giants are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.

The game will air on FOX.