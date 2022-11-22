NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tyron Smith Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will reshape the offensive line when Tyron Smith returns from a knee injury,

During Tuesday's interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Bobby Belt, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Smith will line up at left tackle when he's back. Rookie Tyler Smith will move inside to left guard, with Connor McGovern likely getting benched.

Even if they're confused about Jones making a lineup announcement, a decision one would think he'd leave to head coach Mike McCarthy, fans are excited to see the eight-time Pro Bowler return. While the younger Smith has flourished at left tackle, fans want the best players on the field.

After playing 13 games over the last two seasons, Tyron Smith has missed all of 2022 after suffering an avulsion fracture in August. Despite his recent struggles to stay healthy, the 31-year-old is a major late-season addition for the Cowboys.

In his absence, Dallas ranks eighth in rushing offense behind the emerging Tony Pollard. The Cowboys also match the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an NFL-low 14 sacks allowed.

An already strong unit could get better when Tyron Smith returns.